Just Released: "E-Commerce in Colombia - a Snapshot (2013)"

Recently published research from Mintel, "E-Commerce in Colombia - a Snapshot (2013)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- E-Commerce in Colombia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers media, fashion, computer related products, electrical and electronic equipment, home and garden products, travel, groceries and other products bought on-line via computers or mobile phones by consumers. It excludes second hand products, including those bought on eBay; and products bought by mail order/telephone orders. Market value comprises on-line sales including sales tax through all types of retailers. Market size for E-Commerce in Colombia is given in COP with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Colombia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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