Fast Market Research recommends "East Europe Beverage Forecasts March 2014" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Published by Canadean, East Europe Beverage Forecasts provides consumption trends 1999 to 2013 provisional and 2014 to 2019 forecasts for key beverage categories.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This bi-annual report from Canadean is designed to show past consumption trends for all commercial beverage categories and forecast trends five years into the future. Product analysis is broken down into 30 categories: packaged water, bulk/HOD water, carbonates, juice, nectars, still drinks, squash/syrups, fruit powders, iced/rtd tea drinks, iced/rtd coffee drinks, sports drink, energy drinks, hot tea, hot coffee, beer, sorghum beer, cider, spirits, wine, fortified wine, sake, rice wine, FABs, dairy drinks (white milk, fermented milk, drinking yogurt, flavoured milk, soymilk, evaporated and condensed milk).
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The economic climate remains difficult across the region with consumers continuing to watch what they spend. However slight improvements in consumer mood are identifiable across certain categories.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The on-going march of modern retail formats across the region means that the Private Label segment is showing strong growth in East Europe.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report facilitates valuable data comparisons, enabling the user to monitor the development of commercial beverages over time by category and determine share of throat. It is an essential aid for anyone interested in the beverage industry.
Key Features and Benefits
Data for 27 individual beverage categories, covering historical (1999-2013 provisional and 2014-2019 forecast provided in excel).
Data measures in million litres and litres per capita
Supporting analysis for the individual beverage categories
Canadean's East Europe Beverage Forecasts includes data tables for 18 markets in East Europe.
Supporting text for 18 markets.
Key Market Issues
Government policies, legislation changes and increased taxes on alcoholic drinks affects consumption of alcoholic beverages.
Consumers are increasingly looking for products with healthier attributes or lower calorie options, like replacing sugar with Stevia, or increasing juice content. The low calorie carbonates segment is likely to drive growth.
Harsh economic conditions have led to reduced salaries and increased prices, so consumers are cutting their spending as buying power is reduced.
Low quality tap water and marketing campaigns increase demand for packaged water in East Europe.
Key Highlights
A 3% growth was reported in the beer market for 2013. Estonians tend to enjoy light alcoholic drinks and the warmer climate also had a beneficial impact.
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