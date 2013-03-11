Just Released: "Egypt Real Estate Report Q1 2013"

New Business research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- The Egypt Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments in the context of a market, which in spite of its long-term potential, continues to be susceptible to instability and which will be characterised by the aftershocks of the Arab Spring in the short-to-medium term.
With a focus on the principal areas of Cairo, New Cairo, 6th of October City and Giza, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months. The report also examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the effect of a stalled pipeline on a market, which until the events of early 2011 held so much potential. The key risks and opportunities driven by domestic and regional investor activism, combined with the future potential of the domestic consumer market, are also explored; with macroeconomic fundamentals and political developments underpinning short-term industry sentiment and performance.
We see little prospect for a swift economic recovery in Egypt. Although we remain bullish in the long term, our most recent data continues to reveal the tangible effects of Egypt's uneasy political transition on the commercial real estate market, with retail space suffering particularly from the country's volatility. We expect rents to stabilise over the coming quarters, but the return to pre-Arab Spring rental rates will be a gradual process.
Key Points:
- Construction activity continues to suffer the effects of the ongoing political upheaval in Egypt, and we expect the industry to face further uncertainty over the near term, at least. We believe that appetite for long-term greenfield projects is likely to remain subdued, reinforcing our bearish outlook for the country's construction industry in 2012, with a real contraction of 6% forecast.
- 2012 will mark the start of an improvement in the Middle East and North African region's building materials market, as the demand outlook improves for countries across the board. We expect Egypt and Algerian underperformance to continue, but see a recovery over the medium term. Saudi Arabia will experience a peak in cement and steel production off the back of a significant increase in output capacity, and Iraq's industry to witness robust growth in light of significant reconstruction and infrastructure development programmes. However, we note that the uptick in demand will only constitute a stabilisation of market conditions, and that in many cases excess supply will continue to weigh on prices. The UAE, whose building materials market will experience a medium-term uptick, is the best example of this scenario.
