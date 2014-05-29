New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Electronics and appliances specialist retailers is experiencing increasing competition from channels, such as hypermarkets, department stores and even stationers. These channels offer a variety of products both in store and online and have been very active in promotional activity. They have developed exclusive promotions for online sales and special prices for purchases in stores if customers pay with store credit cards. The increasing offer of electronics and appliances also responds to the higher profit margins that these products have compared to other products offered.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers industry in Colombia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers industry in Colombia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Colombia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic number of stores, selling space and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- How big is the Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers channel in Colombia?
- Who are the leading retailers in Colombia?
- How are electronics and appliance specialists competing against the grocers?
- How is the internet affecting electronics and appliance specialists?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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- The Future of Retailing in Colombia to 2017
- Retailing in Russia
- Retailing in the Czech Republic
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- Retailing in the United Kingdom
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in the United Kingdom
- Retailing in Sweden
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Russia
- Retailing in the United Arab Emirates
- Retailing in New Zealand