Just Released: "Emergency Contraception in Ireland"

Fast Market Research recommends "Emergency Contraception in Ireland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- The level of demand for emergency contraception remained at similar levels to that seen in previous years, when these products were only available on prescription, according to women's health group Well Woman and the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU). This indicates that fears of the product becoming the contraceptive method of choice for many women once it became available over the counter were unfounded.
Euromonitor International's Emergency Contraception in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Emergency Contraception market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Emergency Contraception in Finland
- Emergency Contraception in Latvia
- Emergency Contraception in Slovakia
- Emergency Contraception in Nigeria
- Emergency Contraception in Canada
- Emergency Contraception in France
- Emergency Contraception in Belgium
- Emergency Contraception in India
- Emergency Contraception in the US
- Emergency Contraception in Spain