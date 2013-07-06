New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Emerging Opportunities in Greece's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- Greece's banking system is currently characterized by deep and prolonged economic contraction, elevated credit risk, and fragile depositor confidence. In May 2012, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), a private legal entity in Greece, disbursed EUR18 billion (US$23 billion) to Greece's four biggest banks, National Bank of Greece SA, EFG Eurobank Ergasias SA, Alpha Bank SA and Piraeus Bank SA, as part of a recapitalization plan. This capital injection is expected to restore the capital adequacy level of these banks and its access to the provision of liquidity funding from the European Central Bank and the European Union (EU). Greece is the main country to be adversely affected by the ongoing Eurozone sovereign debt crisis, followed by Portugal and Ireland. In response to this, the Greek government has requested financial assistance from EU countries and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to manage its debt. In May 2010, the Greek parliament, EU leaders and the IMF approved a three-year EUR110 billion (US$152.6 billion) adjustment program to be monitored by the EU, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the IMF. Greece was asked to take essential austerity measures such as tax increases and public spending cuts as a condition of the bail-out package. Since then, the economic environment has worsened with nearly two million people out of work, 68,000 businesses closed and the economy shrinking by 7.2%. The IMF is, however, expecting a positive economic environment during the forecast period between 2013 and 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- In May 2012, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), a private legal entity in Greece, disbursed EUR18 billion (US$23 billion) to Greece's four biggest banks, National Bank of Greece SA, EFG Eurobank Ergasias SA, Alpha Bank SA and Piraeus Bank SA, as part of a recapitalization plan.
- Greece is the main country to be adversely affected by the ongoing Eurozone sovereign debt crisis, followed by Portugal and Ireland. In response to this, the Greek government has requested financial assistance from EU countries and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to manage its debt.
- All card categories except debit cards posted negative growth during the review period between 2008 and 2012. In terms of volume, the debit cards category held the highest market share of 49.8% in 2012, followed by prepaid cards with 32.0% and credit cards with 18.0%. The lowest share was held by charge cards with 0.2% in 2012. During the review period, debit cards registered strong positive growth at a CAGR of 5.62%, growing from 8.1 million cards in 2008 to 10.0 million cards in 2012.
- E-commerce is growing significantly in Greece with increasing numbers of internet users and rising awareness of products and services through social networking and media promotions. There were nearly 1.9 million online shoppers in 2012, an increase of 26.7% over 2011.
Scope
Companies Mentioned in this Report: National Bank of Greece, Piraeus Bank SA, Alpha Bank
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Emerging Opportunities in Russia's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Singapore's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in the US Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Argentina's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Poland's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Romania's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Hong Kong's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Australia's Cards and Payments Market: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Germany's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Chile's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape