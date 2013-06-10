Recently published research from Timetric, "Emerging Opportunities in the Netherlands' Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- The cards and payments industry in the Netherlands recorded moderate growth during the review period, with Dutch consumers adapting to EMV cards despite some initial reluctance. According to De Nederlandsche Bank, there is strong post-recession growth potential in the banking sector towards electronic payments, both from consumers and businesses. The cards and payments industry as a whole grew at a CAGR of 2.76% during the review period (2008-2012), primarily driven by charge cards and prepaid cards. The overall industry is expected to grow at a modest CAGR of 0.86% over the forecast period (2013-2017) as the Dutch economy gradually recovers. With the rising number of operators in the Dutch cards and payments industry, a need to differentiate has led banks to develop new marketing strategies. As well as the regular discounts and rebates, some banks have introduced new benefits and additional services. Services provided by ABN Amro include complimentary purchase insurance, baggage delay insurance and flight delay insurance. Other services include permitted spending above the set limit, and providing additional cards to partners of existing clients.
Key Highlights
- In volume terms, the Dutch cards and payments industry is expected to grow at a marginal CAGR of 0.86% over the forecast period to 2017.
- The Netherlands has one of the most concentrated banking industries in the world, with more than 19 banks - foreign and domestic - operating in the country. The majority of the industry is occupied by three banks: ING, Rabobank and ABN Amro.
- The charge card and prepaid card categories in the Netherlands showed high growth during the review period, growing at CAGRs of 10.45% and 6.71% respectively.
- In the Netherlands, m-commerce, e-commerce and the fast adoption of EMV standards are likely to generate positive growth potential for the cards and payments industry.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Netherlands' cards and payments industry
- It provides current values for the Netherlands' cards and payments industry for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017
- It details the different macroeconomic, infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting the Netherlands' cards and payments industry
- It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry
- It details the marketing strategies used by various bankers and other institutions
- It profiles the major banks in the Netherlands' cards and payments industry
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ABN Amro Bank NV, Rabobank Group, ING Group,
