Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Emulsion Polymers Market by Type (Acrylic, Vinyl, SB Latex, Polyurethane Dispersion & Others), Application (Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Adhesives & Sealants & Others) & Geography - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- This report on Emulsion Polymers (EP) includes four different types of waterborne polymers. These include acrylic emulsions, Vinyl emulsions, SB latex, and others. EPs are substituting solvent borne polymers because of its superior physical and chemical properties. The VOC and VAC content of EPs is low. This makes emulsion polymer an environmentally preferred specialty chemical. EPs are majorly used for applications such as paints, adhesives, and coatings.
The global market for emulsion polymers has grown significantly during the past few years and is expected to grow at a modest pace in the next five years, mainly driven by growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region. The market revenue for EP in Asia-Pacific was $17,320.5 million in 2012. China, Japan, and South Korea are the major markets for EPs in Asia-Pacific. Other markets in Asia-Pacific include India, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Thailand. The demand for EPs in these markets is fueled by the demand from end-user industries such as building & construction, transportations, and consumer durables.
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This report aims to estimate the global market for emulsion polymer for 2013 and to project the expected demand of the same in 2018. This market research study provides a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global EP market. It provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the market. Opportunities for the new entrants in light of market forces such as consumers bargaining strength, raw material sourcing, and market penetration threshold are analyzed using Porter's model. The global emulsion polymers market is segmented into four major geographies. These are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW. The major markets in these geographies such as the U.S., France, Germany, U.K., China, Japan, South Korea, and Brazil are estimated and forecasted. The market is also segmented by various applications. Various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases are used to identify & collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of EP market. The primary sources-experts from the related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain & verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of EPs.
The competitive scenarios of the top players in the emulsion polymers market are discussed in detail. The leading players of this industry are profiled with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. These include Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Arkema S.A. (France), BASF S.E. (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), DIC Corporation (Japan), etc.
Scope of the report: This research report categorizes the global market for EPs based on type, application, and geography to forecast volumes and revenues in each of the submarkets.
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