New Energy research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Modern world today relies on energy supplies to fuel the basic requirements, i.e. from transportation, security, communication to healthcare and public safety. Energy has become the backbone for the growth of the worlds greatest economies. Many developing countries are also focusing on optimum usage of their power and energy resources for the entire nation development. But due to increasing threats across the countries these power and energy resources have become more vulnerable. To protect these power plants and energy resources, countries are focusing on securing them from the attacks which include physical attacks and cyber attacks. These attacks are sophisticated in nature and are carried out by terrorists groups and cyber criminals with refined tools.
This report focuses on the protective measures and solutions that need to be taken to protect the energy providers and resources against the threats such as attacks on supply infrastructure, accidents, natural and unnatural disasters and rising terrorism and cyber attacks. It also provides insights into the various intelligent security solutions which enable the providers to integrates collect and analyze the network through the data generated by their Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) networks and grids.
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The report broadly comprises of energy security segments: physical security solutions, network security solutions; by types of power plants: nuclear energy power plants, oil and gas, thermal and hydro power plants, renewable energy power plants; by services: risk management, system design, integration and consulting and managed services; by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LA). This research report categorizes the global energy security market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
On the basis of Physical security solutions and services:
Microwave intrusion detection
Perimeter fencing and IR fields
Secured communications
Video surveillance and CCTV
Transportation security
Detectors and Access control
Air and Ground Surveillance
Costal surveillance
Over and under water surveillance
Fire detection and alarm systems
Personnel tracking and RFID
Identity and access management
Building management systems
Scanning systems
CBRNE/HAZMAT
Biometrics and card readers
On the basis of network security solutions and services:
Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection
Firewall
IDS/IPS
UTM
SIEM
Disaster Recovery
Antivirus/Malware
Incident management SCADA
On the basis of professional services:
Risk management services
System design and consulting
Compliance, Policy and Procedure consulting
Audit and reporting
On the basis of Region:
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