New Manufacturing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Saudi engines and turbines market grows 10% over 2007-2012, reaching SR5.8 billion in the latter year, underpinned by expanding power, marine and railway industries. Turbines form by far best-selling category, capturing 76% of sales at end of review period. Market share of imports shrinks by 11 percentage points over review period to 75% in 2012. Value of local production doubles in value over 2007-2012 to SR1.5 billion at end of review period. Profits soar 149% over review period to SR416 million in 2012, profitability rises five percentage points to 27% at end of review period. Industry characterised by high degree of concentration, as only nine companies operate and largest firm accounts for dominant 56% revenue share in 2012. Industry's turnover expected to grow 79% over forecast period to reach SR2.8 billion in 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Engines and Turbines, Except Aircraft, Vehicle and Cycle Engines in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2911. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Engines and Turbines, Except Aircraft, Vehicle and Cycle Engines in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2911 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Internal Combustion Engines, Turbines.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Engines and Turbines, Except Aircraft, Vehicle and Cycle Engines in Russia: Industrial Report
- Engines and Turbines, Except Aircraft, Vehicle and Cycle Engines in Brazil: Industrial Report
- Engines and Turbines, Except Aircraft, Vehicle and Cycle Engines in India: Industrial Report
- Engines and Turbines, Except Aircraft, Vehicle and Cycle Engines in Japan: Industrial Report
- Engines and Turbines, Except Aircraft, Vehicle and Cycle Engines in Australia: Industrial Report
- Engines and Turbines, Except Aircraft, Vehicle and Cycle Engines in South Korea: Industrial Report
- Engines and Turbines, Except Aircraft, Vehicle and Cycle Engines in Indonesia: Industrial Report
- Engines and Turbines, Except Aircraft, Vehicle and Cycle Engines in Turkey: Industrial Report
- Engines and Turbines, Except Aircraft, Vehicle and Cycle Engines in Mexico: Industrial Report
- Engines and Turbines, Except Aircraft, Vehicle and Cycle Engines in Canada: ISIC 2911