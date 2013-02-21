Just Released: "EpiCast Report: Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2022"

New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "EpiCast Report: Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2022"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an inflammatory disease in which the myelin sheaths around the axons of the brain and spinal cord are damaged, leading to demyelination and a wide range of signs and symptoms. MS affects 2.5 million people worldwide each year and is the most debilitating neurological disease in young adults (Fernandes de Abreu et al., 2009). In 2012, the US had the highest number of prevalent and incident cases among the 10 markets, and will continue to comprise the largest portion of the market until 2022. Western countries in the analysis had a higher number of prevalent cases in 2012 than did Asian countries (India, China, and Japan); however, this was not true for incident cases. In 2012, China had more incident cases than all countries except the US, and India had a higher number of incident cases than Italy, Spain, and Japan. The prevalence and incidence of MS vary greatly by age, gender, and geographical location. Regional differences in MS prevalence and incidence could be due to several factors including diagnostic criteria used, availability of medical technology, genetic and environmental risk factors, frequency of comorbidities, and population age and gender structure.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- The Multiple Sclerosis EpiCast Report and EpiCast Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of multiple sclerosis.
- Data is provided for eight major markets (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, and Canada) in addition to emerging markets - India and China.
- It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of multiple sclerosis prevalence and incidence segmented by gender, age (in five-year increments beginning at 20 years and ending at =85 years), and multiple sclerosis subtypes in 10 markets.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global multiple sclerosis market.
- Quantify patient populations in the global multiple sclerosis market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups, gender, and subtypes that present the best opportunities for multiple sclerosis therapeutics in each of the markets covered.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2019
- EpiCast Report: Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Epilepsy Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- Central Nervous System Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Multiple Sclerosis, Major Depressive Disorder and Schizophrenia Accounted for Half the Market Value in 2010
- EpiCast Report: Chronic Heart Failure Epidemilogy Forecast to 2022
- Autoimmune Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Launch of Gilenya and Benlysta to Drive the Growth of Multiple Sclerosis and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapeutic Segments
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Respiratory Diseases and Arthritis Continue to Dominate