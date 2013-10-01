Just Released: "Esophageal Reflux Partnering 2007-2013"

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Current Partnering: "Esophageal Reflux Partnering 2007-2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- The Esophageal Reflux Partnering 2007-2013 report provides understanding and access to the esophageal reflux partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
- Trends in esophageal reflux partnering deals
- Top esophageal reflux deals by value
- Deals listed by company A-Z, industry sector, stage of development, technology type
The Esophageal Reflux Partnering 2007-2013 provides understanding and access to the esophageal reflux partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides an analysis of esophageal reflux partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors esophageal reflux technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This data driven report contains over 20 links to online copies of actual esophageal reflux deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners, where available. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of esophageal reflux partnering trends.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in esophageal reflux partnering since 2007, including a summary of deals by industry sector, stage of development, deal type, and technology type. Numerous tables provide outline financial trends.
Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading esophageal reflux deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
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