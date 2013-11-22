Just Released: "Estonia Business Forecast Report Q1 2014"

New Country Reports market report from Business Monitor International: "Estonia Business Forecast Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- We believe Estonia is on a sustainable growth trajectory following the deep recession brought on by the eurozone debt crisis, with economic growth to average 3.1% in the next three years before gradually settling towards long-term trend growth of 2.6%. Domestic demand will be the main driver of growth over the medium term, as slow to recover external demand hinders stronger export growth.
We maintain a positive view towards Estonia's fiscal trajectory. Following two straight years of low-level budget deficits, conservative expenditure targets and continued economic growth will allow for a return to fiscal surplus by 2014. Meanwhile, public debt will remain the lowest in the European Union as a percent of GDP.
Popular support for Estonia's ruling Reform Party, in power since 2007, has fallen significantly and is unlikely to regain previous highs. While the pro-Russian Centre Party will remain popular amongst the ethnically Russian electorate, its support base has grown and now poses a threat to the Reform Party's majority in upcoming Parliamentary elections in 2015.
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Major Forecast Changes
We have revised down our full-year growth estimate for 2013 for a second quarter in a row, as the ongoing slump in gross fixed capital formation continues to weigh on economic activity. We now expect real GDP to grow by 1.9% in 2013, down from our previous forecast of 2.1%. However, this has not fundamentally altered our view on the medium to long term growth prospects of the economy.
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