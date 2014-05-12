Fast Market Research recommends "European Business Travelers' Airport Retail Trends, 2014-2015" from Conlumino, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- "European Business Travelers' Airport Retail Trends, 2014-2015" is a new report by Conlumino that analyzes prevailing trends in airport retailing and explores how business dynamics are set to change in 2014-2015. This highlights the key drivers and barriers influencing customer opinions and purchasing patterns, and identifies preferred product categories, frequently used payment modes, and business optimization activities adopted by airport retailers.
Key Findings
- The average time spent per visit by European travelers' at duty-free airport retail outlets is '22 minutes'.
- On average in the last six months, European business travelers visited 'duty-free' airport retail outlets at least five times.
- Overall, 90% and 76% of passengers identify 'tobacco' and 'personal care' products respectively as the leading 'pre-planned' purchases.
- European respondents selected 'perfumes and cosmetics' as an important product category that occupies maximum airport retail space
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Synopsis
This report examines European business travelers' opinion about the current trends in airport retailing and their retrospective effect on the marketing activities and business expansion plans adopted by the retailers. Furthermore, it analyses preferred business travel destinations, shopping frequency, purchasing patterns, and average expenditure. In addition, the report examines time spent, brand preferences, as well as browsing frequency patterns of European business travelers.
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- Business travelers' average time spent at airport retail outlets: evaluates time spent per visit by business travelers to an airport retail outlet.
- Business travelers' percentage volume of shopping at airport retail stores: determines what percentage of business travelers shopping was done at airport retail stores.
- Business travelers' expenditure on product categories: evaluates expenditure of business travelers on specific product categories per visit.
- Business travelers' purchases at airport retail stores: determines the percentage of purchases at airport retail stores that are pre-planned or impulsive.
- Business travelers' key drivers of demand growth in airport retail: identifies key factors which are motivating business travelers to purchase at airport retail stores.
- Business travelers' leading concerns in shopping at airport retail outlets: analyzes key challenges faced by business travelers when it comes to shopping at airport retail outlets.
- Frequently used payment facilities by business travelers: identifies mode of payment which are frequently used for shopping at airports by business travelers.
- Activities for better footfall: examines activities which can be adopted by airport retailers to optimize their businesses.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Reisebank AG, Lexington, Samsung, Caffe Nero, Finnair
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