Just Released: "Exiqon as (EXQ) - Product Pipeline Analysis"

Fast Market Research recommends "Exiqon AS (EXQ) - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Exiqon AS (Exiqon) is a Denmark-based biotechnology company. It undertakes the development, manufacture and distribution of products for the diagnosis of cancer and gene expression analysis. The company develops its products through the combination of leading edge scientific expertise in gene expression with its proprietary Locked Nucleic Acids (LNA) technology. Exiqon's product line includes miRCURY RNA Isolation kits, microRNA, miRCURY LNA Universal RT microRNA PCR, mRNA PCR, In Situ hybridization, mRNA isolation and reagents. In addition to this, it also manufactures numerous types of probes used in the procedure. The company provides its products to drug developers, life science researchers and physicians developing personalized treatment for cancer in the medical healthcare industry. It operates in Denmark, the US, Australia, China, Italy, Japan, Korea, and New Zealand. Exiqon is headquartered in Vedbaek, Denmark.
The company's strategy is to enhance its position as a leading biotechnology company through the development of microRNA research and diagnostic tools with leading-edge products and services based on its proprietary LNA detection technology.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Exiqon AS portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
