Just Released: "Fast Food in Australia"

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- While posting a solid performance in 2012, with 2% growth rates in terms of both foodservice value and transactions, the fast food category nonetheless experienced slowed growth in 2012 when compared to the review period CAGRs of 5% in terms of foodservice value and 4% for transactions. Interestingly, the post-recessionary retail slowdown has only now impacted on the fast food category, as consumers, ever aware of health and wellness concerns as well as budgetary constraints, frequent the...
Euromonitor International's Fast Food in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chained Fast Food, Fast Food by Casual vs Non-Casual, Fast Food by Type, Independent Fast Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fast Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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