Just Released: "Forest Products - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide"

New Materials research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- The G8 Forest Products industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 forest products market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 forest products market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key forest products market players' G8 operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country
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Highlights
The G8 countries contributed $222,140.7 million in 2012 to the global forest products industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% between 2008 and 2012. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $326,650.9 million in 2017, with a CAGR of 8% over the 2012-17 period.
Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the forest products industry, with market revenues of $83,908.5 million in 2012. This was followed by Russia and Canada, with a value of $49,862.5 and $22,461.3 million, respectively.
The US is expected to lead the forest products industry in the G8 nations with a value of $106,303.7 million in 2016, followed by Russia and Canada with expected values of $92,406.1 and $35,192.8 million, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the G8 forest products market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the G8 forest products market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 forest products market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the G8 forest products market?
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