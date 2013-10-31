Just Released: "Fortified/Functional Beverages in Hong Kong, China"

Fast Market Research recommends "Fortified/Functional Beverages in Hong Kong, China" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- 2012's economic conditions once again became unstable with the euro crisis that had been setting in since 2011. This saw consumers fearing for their jobs and in turn dealing with a hectic schedule daily. Some consumers thus have resorted to fortified/functional products such as beverages to bridge any nutritional gap in their daily diets.
Euromonitor International's Fortified/Functional Beverages in Hong Kong, China report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: FF Hot Drinks, FF Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Beverages market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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