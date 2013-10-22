Just Released: "Fragrances in Dominican Republic"

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Companies are increasing their portfolio of products in the fragrance category, with a strong emphasis on premium men's fragrances. Advertising activities tend to focus on holidays and special occasions such as Christmas and Father's Day. As men are growing more aware of their appearance and want to present themselves as well groomed, sales of men's fragrances are increasing and have potential to keep doing so.
Euromonitor International's Fragrances in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in Czech Republic to 2017
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in Czech Republic to 2017
- Female Fragrances Market in Czech Republic to 2017
- Unisex Fragrances Market in Czech Republic to 2017
- Male Fragrances Market in Czech Republic to 2017
- Unisex Fragrances Market in Czech Republic to 2016
- Female Fragrances Market in Czech Republic to 2016
- Male Fragrances Market in Czech Republic to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in Dominican Republic
- Bath and Shower in Dominican Republic