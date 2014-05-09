New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Nowadays, with the modernisation of Tunisian society, people have become more and more addicted to ready food. Suddenly, frozen potato products, especially McCain Fries, were in high demand from upper-income consumers, despite their expensive price. This potato product became a trend, especially in consumer foodservice, such as the Tunisian MacDonald's equivalent, B&B, and other such restaurants.
Euromonitor International's Frozen Processed Food in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Frozen Bakery, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Noodles, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Processed Fish/Seafood, Frozen Processed Potatoes, Frozen Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat, Frozen Processed Vegetables, Frozen Ready Meals, Frozen Soup, Other Frozen Processed Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Frozen Processed Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Packaged Food in Slovakia
- Frozen Processed Food in Germany
- Frozen Processed Food in Slovakia
- Frozen Processed Food in Romania
- Frozen Processed Food in China
- Frozen Processed Food in Israel
- Frozen Processed Food in Finland
- Packaged Food in Russia
- Frozen Processed Food in Sweden
- Frozen Processed Food in France