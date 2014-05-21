New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Fruits in Mexico"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Mexico is among the leading global producers of lemons, grapefruits and oranges. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, as a result of severe drought in 2011 the production of citrus fruits in Mexico decreased by 17% in 2012. Oranges were amongst the most negatively affected citrus fruits, with a decrease in production of 22%. While the production volume of oranges grew in 2013, it failed to reach the level witnessed in 2010.
Euromonitor International's Fruits in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Apples, Banana, Cherries, Cranberries/Blueberries, Grapefruit/Pomelo, Grapes, Lemon and Limes, Oranges, Tangerines and Mandarins, Other Fruits, Peaches/Nectarines, Pears/Quinces, Pineapple, Plums/Sloes, Strawberries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fruits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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