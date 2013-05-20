Just Released: "Furniture and Homewares Stores in China"

New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- In spite of the strict control over the real estate market by the relevant authorities, strong demand for properties, mainly from newly-weds, and ongoing urbanisation underpinned vigorous growth in the furniture and homewares market in 2012. In addition to demand from new households, the upgrade requirements of existing households also fuelled the growth of this category, in line with consumers' growing pursuit of a better living environment, aided by rising household incomes.
Euromonitor International's Furniture and Homewares Stores in China report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
