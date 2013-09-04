Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "Future of the Algerian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Algerian defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Algerian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain a market share in the Algerian defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Despite its challenges, Algeria remains one of Africa's most attractive defense markets, with a defense spending capability that is expected to increase in the forecast period primarily owing to increased energy exports and an arms race in the North African region. The country's defense spending, which increased at a significant CAGR of 21.4% during the review period, is expected to stabilize during the forecast period, growing at a steady CAGR of 6.2% with the main aim of replacing most of its outdated military equipment. Furthermore, the opening up of Algeria's market to suppliers other than those in Russia is expected to make it an exciting proposition for foreign companies looking to enter the market either through direct government-to-government deals or by establishing joint ventures and partnerships. During the forecast period, the Algerian government is expected to spend the majority of its capital expenditure on modernizing its army, navy and air force.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency initiatives, and an urgent need to modernize outdated defense equipment are expected to drive Algeria's defense expenditure. Algeria has witnessed growing instances of terrorism from Al-Qaeda and other Islamic militant organizations in the past. The recent attack on the In Amenas gas facility left 37 foreign workers dead and many more injured. This is seen as an attempt by Al-Qaeda affiliates and other jihadist outfits to render parts of Northern and Western Africa uninhabitable for westerners and create a political and economic impact on the region. Another factor driving Algeria's defense procurements is the neglect the industry faced for many years. Historically, South Africa was the only major defense spender in the African region but in recent years, Algeria has assumed top position. The government has embarked on an intense modernization drive that is expected to benefit the army, navy, and air force.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Entreprise Nationale des Vehicules Industriels, NIMR-Algerie Joint Stock Company, Khenchela Mechanical Constructions Establishment (ECMK), Seriana Company of Industrial Achievements (ERIS), National office of Explosive substances
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