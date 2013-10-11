Fast Market Research recommends "Future of the Greek Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Greek defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Greek Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Greek defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Greece is one of the largest importers of arms in Europe and, of all the EU nations, allocates a high percentage of its GDP for defense purposes, making it one of the most sought after markets for foreign OEMs. Despite the weakness of its financial sector, both the country's minimal domestic defense capabilities and the threat of the Turkish military have driven Greece to continue to invest in defense, with particular focus on fighter jets, submarines, missile systems and armored vehicles. The country primarily imports arms from EU nations and the US, and is assisting in the development of the domestic industry by sub-contracting deals achieved through defense offset obligations. Over the forecast period, the Greek Ministry of Defense (MoD) is estimated to allocate a cumulative of US$9.6 billion for the procurement of military equipment. In 2013, the country invested US$2.6 billion on homeland security (HLS), as part of its alignment with the international guidelines regarding the introduction of the biometric identification of citizens and travelers. Consequently, Greece is expected to make significant acquisitions in order to implement biometric profiling. The forecast period opportunities for foreign OEMs include the provision of fighter jets, jet trainers, armored vehicles, missile systems and maritime patrol aircraft.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Conflict with Turkey, military modernization, and the upgrade of existing systems to drive defense expenditure
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Greek Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Hellenic Aerospace Industry S.A., Hellenic Defence Systems S.A., Interoperability Systems International Hellas S.A. (ISI Hellas), Hellenic Shipyards S.A., SSMART S.A., Signaal Hellas, Theon Sensors, Ordtech Military Industries (OMI), Intracom Defense Electronics (Intracom)
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