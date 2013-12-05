New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "Future of the Omani Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Omani defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Omani Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Omani defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
With the aim of heightening its strategic importance in the Middle East, joined the ongoing arms race in the last two years. The country posted the highest defense expenditure growth in the region to reach US$9.2 billion in 2013, ably supported by the additional revenue created due to the increase in oil prices. Over the forecast period, the Omani defense expenditure is estimated to post a healthy growth rate of 6.76% to reach US$13 billion by 2018. The country's cumulative expenditure on the procurement of advanced military hardware is projected to be US$11.0 billion over the next five years, creating opportunities for suppliers and OEMs. The under developed domestic industry propels the government to import the required defense equipment from overseas companies, which can gain access to the Omani market either through direct contracts or by attaching themselves to defense deals signed between the country and respective government. Fighter jets, missiles, air defense systems, and communication equipment are the most sought after categories by the Omani government.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The arms race in the Middle East is expected to be a key factor driving defense expenditure
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Omani Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Omani defense industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Raytheon, NHIndustries
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