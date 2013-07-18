Fast Market Research recommends "Future of the Thai Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Thai defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news..
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Thai Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain a market share in the Thai defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Thai defense expenditure increased at a CAGR of 5.14% during the review period and valued US$6.1 billion in 2013. The focus of the Thai government will be on the modernization of its armed forces, the arms race with other Asian countries, and border security
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Modernization of the armed forces, the arms race with other Asian countries, and border security to drive Thai defense spending.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Thai Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Thai defense industry.
The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.
The report allows readers to identify possible ways to enter the market, together with detailed descriptions of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.
The report helps the reader to understand the competitive landscape of the defense industry in Thailand. It provides an overview of key defense companies, both domestic and foreign, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Key Market Issues
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Avia Saab Technologies Co., Ltd, Avia Satcom, Infowave (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Future of the French Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Norwegian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Indian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Chinese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Japanese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Saudi Arabian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the German Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Netherlands' Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Brazilian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Russian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018