Just Released: "Gap Inc, the in Apparel (World)"

Fast Market Research recommends "Gap Inc, The in Apparel (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Gap Inc's sales performance in 2012 highlights a successful turnaround is well underway. Innovative marketing combined with an omni-channel focus places the company well to regain lost market share. Gap Inc's acquisitions in luxury and sportswear offer incremental growth opportunities in the US, while its established brands remain underdeveloped internationally. In particular, Old Navy offers a compelling opportunity for overseas expansion, given demand for value apparel remains high globally.
Euromonitor International's Gap Inc, The in Apparel (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Apparel industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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