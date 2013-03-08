Fast Market Research recommends "Gas Processing Industry Outlook in Europe, 2013 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Gas Processing Plants in Europe" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- "Gas Processing Industry Outlook in Europe, 2013 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Gas Processing Plants in Europe" is a comprehensive report on gas processing industry in Europe. It provides in-depth asset details of all active and planned plants in the region. Details include operator name, start year, process/conditioning methods and processing capacity. Planned plants as announced by the companies have been included in the report. The research gives information on the market shares of major gas processing companies in Europe. The report also provides profiles of three major gas processing operators in Europe.
Scope
- The report provides detailed information and analysis on gas processing plants in Europe.
- The research work includes country wise processing capacities of active and planned processing plants in the region
- Information on gas processing capacity of top five companies is provided
- Profiles of three major companies operating in the industry are also included in the report.
Reasons to Get this Report
- The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.
- The research will allow you to identify prospective investment targets through a comprehensive update and discussion on processing plants
- Decide on market entry strategies in specific markets with the help of an up-to-date review of all gas processing plant capacities
- Benchmark yourself against major gas processing companies by leveraging on our detailed company analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: OAO Gazprom, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP p.l.c
