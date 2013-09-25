Just Released: "Generics in France"

Fast Market Research recommends "Generics in France" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Generics in France industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the France generics market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- For the purposes of this profile, a generic is defined as a copy of an ethical (prescription) drug formerly protected by patents that have now expired. Both unbranded generics and all branded generics are included. However, off-patent drugs that continue to be offered by the original manufacturer under the original name, and which form part of the 'generic-eligible' market, are not included.
- The French generics market had total revenues of $4.5bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 10.1% between 2008-2012, to reach a total of 42.7% of total pharma volume in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.2% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $5.8bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the generics market in France
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the generics market in France
Leading company profiles reveal details of key generics market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the France generics market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the France economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the France generics market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the France generics market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the France generics market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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