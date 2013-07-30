Just Released: "Germany Defence & Security Report Q3 2013"

New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "Germany Defence & Security Report Q3 2013"
The report examines a number of aspects of Germany's defence policy, including the continuingly vexing question facing the country concerning the transformation of its defence posture from its NATO European defence tasks into a force which can intervene in crises abroad. Berlin is keen to move Germany's armed forces in this direction, but faces perennial domestic opposition from some portions of its population regarding the deployment of forces abroad.
In addition, the report examines several of Germany's major defence procurement programmes. The German government is investing considerably across the land and air domains in particular. Capabilities in these two sectors are seen as essential to enable Germany to project power beyond its borders, though the notion remains deeply controversial. The legacy of the Second World War makes a significant element of the German polity highly distrustful of the procurement of any capabilities that enable Germany to intervene in conflicts beyond its borders. Nevertheless, since the end of the Cold War, Berlin has played an active role in military operations abroad, most notably in Afghanistan.
Over the past quarter, BMI has added the following discussions to the report:
- Updated information regarding ongoing, and new, German military procurement programmes.
- Information regarding Germany's planned downsize of its military helicopter fleets.
- Updated news regarding ongoing and planned German defence exports.
