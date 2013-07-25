Just Released: Global Business Outlook Survey of Senior Executives 2013-2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- “Global Business Outlook Survey of Senior Executives 2013-2014” is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how companies' procurement expenditures, business strategies, media spend, marketing and sales strategies and practices, and business planning are set to change in 2013-2014. This report gives you access to the category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, current size of the marketing and advertising budgets and investment opportunities of senior level executives. The report also identifies the future growth of buyers and suppliers, MandA, capital expenditure, staff hiring, and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and sizes.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global senior level executives from industries such as such as mining, medical devices, food and beverage, packaging, power, airports, oil and gas and pharmaceutical. The report includes key topics such as procurement behaviors and strategies, the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets. Furthermore the report also identifies the threats and opportunities, economic outlook trends, MandA expectations, media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges and confidence among senior level executives across various industries. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the industry



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Overall, senior level executives anticipate an increase in levels of consolidation with 62% of respondents expecting an increase in MandA activity in 2013.



