Just Released: "Global Coal"

New Energy research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Global Coal industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global coal market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The coal market is defined as revenues due to the sale of coal for industry and power generation.
- The global coal market had total revenues of $605.9bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.2% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 7,870.2 million short tons in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.4% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $789.9bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the coal market in the global
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globalcoal market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key coal market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global coal market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Global coal market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Global coal market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global coal market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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