Just Released : Global Enterprise VSAT Market 2012-2016 at MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Global Enterprise Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) market to grow at a CAGR of 10.27 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high return on investment. The Global Enterprise VSAT market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of routers that have both terrestrial and satellite capabilities. However, the requirement for high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Enterprise VSAT Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Enterprise VSAT market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Hughes Network Systems LLC., VT iDirect, Inc., and ViaSat Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Bharti Airtel Limited, Embratel Participacoes S.A., HCL Comnet ltd., ND SatCom GmbH, PolarSat Inc., Primesys Soluções Empresariais S.A., Signalhorn AG, SkyCasters LLC, Spacenet Inc., Tatanet Services Ltd., Telefonica S.A., Telesat Holdings Inc., Turksat Satellite Communication and Cable TV Operation A.S., and Verizon Business.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



