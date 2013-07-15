Just Released : Global Facial Aesthetics Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Global Facial Aesthetics market to grow at a CAGR of 9.22 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the aging population. The Global Facial Aesthetics market has also been witnessing an increasing popularity of combination therapies. However, the risk of side effects when using facial aesthetics products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Facial Aesthetics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Facial Aesthetics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Allergan Inc., Galderma S.A., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Aeon Astron Corp., Contura International A/S, FibroGen Inc., Ipsen S.A., Mentor Worldwide LLC, and Sanofi S.A.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Market Segmentation

6.3 Global Botulinum Toxin Market

Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Global Dermal Fillers Market

Market Size and Forecast

6.5 US Facial Aesthetics Market

Market Size and Forecast

US Facial Aesthetics Market Segmentation by Facial Area

6.6 Facial Aesthetics Market in Europe

Market Size and Forecast

6.7 Five Forces Analysis



7. Geographical Segmentation



8. Vendor Landscape



9. Buying Criteria



10. Market Growth Drivers



11. Drivers and their Impact



12. Market Challenges



13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



14. Market Trends



15. Key Vendor Analysis

15.1 Allergan Inc.

Business Overview

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

15.2 Galderma S.A.

Business Overview

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

15.3 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Business Overview

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

15.4 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Business Overview

Key Information

SWOT Analysis



16. Other Reports in this Series

Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global Facial Aesthetics Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 3: Global Facial Aesthetics Market Segmentation

Exhibit 4: Global Facial Aesthetics Market Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 5: Global Botulinum Toxin Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 6: Global Dermal Fillers Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 7: US Facial Aesthetics Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 8: US Facial Aesthetics Market Segmentation by Facial Area 2012

Exhibit 9: Facial Aesthetics market in Europe 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 10: Global Facial Aesthetics Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 11: Business Segmentation of Allergan Inc.

Exhibit 12: Business Segmentation of Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Exhibit 13: Business Segmentation of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.



