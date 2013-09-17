Just Released: "Global Glass Packaging: Understanding Challenges and Shaping Future Growth"

New Manufacturing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- ? In 2012, glass packaging achieved another increase in global retail volume consumption across fast-moving consumer good industries. Yet competition from lighter, unbreakable packaging alternatives such as rigid plastic and pouches does not cease to intensify for glass. By further leveraging its quality heritage, high barrier properties and green credentials, glass is predicted to not only consolidate its presence in alcoholic drinks and foods but also to find valuable opportunities in beauty.
Euromonitor International's Global Glass Packaging: Understanding Challenges and Shaping Future Growth global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the packaging market, highlights the effect of emerging geographies, categories and consumer trends on the packaging landscape. It identifies the leading pack types, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the packaging market - be they packaging innovations, consumption growth, category switching, economic/lifestyle influences, legislation or environmental issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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