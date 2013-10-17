Just Released : Global Polysilicon Market 2012 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Global Polysilicon Market 2012 - 2016



Global Polysilicon market to grow at a CAGR of 14.30 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in solar energy consumption. The Global Polysilicon Market 2012-2016 has also been witnessing the decline in the price of Polysilicon. However, the oversupply in the industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Polysilicon Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Polysilicon market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd, Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation, OCI Company Ltd and Wacker Chemie AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are AE Polysilicon Corporation, CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Daqo New Energy Co. Ltd, KCC Corporation, MEMC Electronic Materials, Inc., LDK Solar Co, PV Crystalox plc, Renewable Energy Corporation ASA, Tokuyama Corporation and Woongjin Polysilicon Co. Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



-What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Market Research Methodology

4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

7. Market Segmentation by End-users

8. Geographical Segmentation

9. Key Leading Countries

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Trends and their Impact

17. Vendor Landscape

18. Key Vendor Analysis

19. Other Reports in this Series



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