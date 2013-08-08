Just Released : Global RFID Industry Progress : Latest Market Share, Strategy, Growth, Analysis, Size, Trends and Forecast Research Report 2012-2022

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- This report analyses RFID supply and use in Russia and 15 surrounding countries. These countries have total population comparable to that of Russia but little more than one third of Russia's Gross Domestic product GDP in total and RFID use and potential in total. They are the Baltic States, CIS and, because of its RFID potential, Bulgaria ie Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.



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Since Russia has larger present and future demand than all the others put together and, unlike the other countries, it is a world leader in some aspects and seeking to be a world leader in others, we look particularly closely at it, including providing ten year forecasts by application and detailed comparison of its present and future RFID applications with the global situation and global forecasts from IDTechEx. For example, Russia is already global leader in use of RFID ticketing and seeks to become leader in postal RFID use.



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Overall, our research has involved interviews, recent conference presentations, web searches and examination of the world's largest searchable database of RFID projects, the IDTechEx RFID Knowledgebase which is updated continuously and currently covers 4,390 case studies involving 123 countries, 4435 organisations and 770 associated slideshows and audio recordings.



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