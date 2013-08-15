Just Released :Global Super Junction MOSFET Market 2012-2016 :Worldwide Industry Share,Growth,Trend and Research Report

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Global Super Junction MOSFET Market 2012-2016"
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Global Super Junction Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) market to grow at a CAGR of 13.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. The deployment of super junction MOSFETs into power supplies reduces the power supplies’ size and this is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. The Global Super Junction MOSFET market has also been witnessing rapid technological innovations. However, the high cost of production of super junction MOSFETs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
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TechNavio's report, the Global Super Junction MOSFET Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Super Junction MOSFET market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this space include Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics NV, Toshiba Corp., and Renesas Electronics Corp.
TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Executive Summary
2. List of Abbreviations
3. Introduction
4. Market Research Methodology
Market Research Process
Research Design
Research Methodology
5. Scope of the Report
Market Overview
Product Offerings
6. Market Landscape
6.1 Market Size and Forecast
6.2 End-user Segmentation
Laptop Adapter
PC
Flat TV
Set-top Box
Server
Mobile Phone Adapter
6.3 Five Forces Analysis
7. Geographical Segmentation
7.1 Global Super Junction MOSFET by Geographical Segmentation
8. Key Leading Countries
China
Germany
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Key Vendor Analysis
16.1 Infineon Technologies AG
Business Overview
SWOT Analysis
16.2 STMicroelectronics NV
Business Overview
SWOT Analysis
16.3 Renesas Electronics Corp.
Business Overview
SWOT Analysis
16.4 Toshiba Corp.
Business Overview
SWOT Analysis
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17. Other Reports in this Series
Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology
Exhibit 2: Global Super Junction MOSFET 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 3: Global Super Junction MOSFET Market by End-user Segmentation 2012
Exhibit 4: Global Super Junction MOSFET Market in the Laptop Adapter Segment 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 5: Global Super Junction MOSFET Market in the PC Segment 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 6: Global Super Junction MOSFET Market in the Flat TV Segment 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 7: Global Super Junction MOSFET Market in the Set-top Box Segment 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 8: Global Super Junction MOSFET Market in the Server Segment 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 9: Global Super Junction MOSFET Market in the Mobile Phone Adapter Segment 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 10: Global Super Junction MOSFET by Geographical Segmentation 2012
Exhibit 11: Super Junction MOSFET Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 12: Super Junction MOSFET Market in the EMEA Region 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 13: Super Junction MOSFET Market in the EMEA Region 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 14: Super Junction MOSFET Market in China 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 15: Super Junction MOSFET Market in Germany 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 16: Global Tablet Computer Market by Unit Shipments 2012-2016 (million units)
Exhibit 17: Business Segmentation of Infineon Technologies AG
Exhibit 18: Infineon Technologies Revenue by Geographical Segmentation 2012
Exhibit 19: Business Segmentation of STMicroelectronics NV
Exhibit 20: STMicroelectronics Revenue by Geographical Segmentation 2012
Exhibit 21: Business Segmentation of Renesas Electronics
Exhibit 22: Business Segmentation of Toshiba Corp.
Exhibit 23: Toshiba Corp. Revenue by Geographic Segmentation 2012
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