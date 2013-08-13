Just Released : Global Surgical Robots Market : 2019 Worldwide Industry Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, , 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Marketresearchreports.biz Added that it has published a new study Surgical Robots: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. The 2013 study has 379 pages, 144 tables and figures. Worldwide surgical robot markets are poised to achieve significant growth as next generation systems provide a way to improve traditional open surgery and decrease the number of ports needed for minimally invasive surgery.



The automated process revolution in surgery and communications is being implemented via robots. Robots automation of systems is providing significant improvement in the accuracy of surgery and the repeatability of process.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the study, "Existing open surgery can be replaced in large part by robotic minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Minimally invasive robotic surgery, new robotic radiation treatment, and emerging robotic surgical approaches complement existing surgery techniques. Soon, all surgery will be undertakes with at least come aspects of robotic surgery replacing or complementing open surgery."



During a robot assisted surgical procedure, the patient-side cart is positioned next to the operating table with the electromechanical arms arranged to provide access to the initial ports selected by the surgeon. Metal tubes attached to the arms are inserted through the ports, and the cutting and visualization instruments are introduced through the tubes into the patient's body.



The surgeon performs the procedure while sitting at a console, manipulating the instrument controls and viewing the operation through a vision system. When a surgeon needs to change an instrument the instrument is withdrawn from the surgical field using the controls at the console. This is done many times during an operation.



The companies that get an early foothold in the market have significant strategic advantage. The robotic surgical technique benefits hospitals by reducing the length of patient stays, thereby enabling better cost management. This factor is driving demand for surgery robot systems. Since robotics provide surgeons with a precise, repeatable and controlled ability to perform procedures in tight spaces, they are increasingly in demand.



The aging US population has supported demand, since the occurrence of health issues that require medical devices is higher in the elderly population. Buoyed by strong demand and sales, industry profit margins have increased considerably during the past five years.



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Hospitals are adopting robotic surgical devices to improve their outcomes numbers. Hospitals are measured on outcomes, robots for surgery, when used by a trained physician are improving outcomes significantly.



Hundreds of universities worldwide have research programs in robotics and many are awarding degrees in robotics. These "roboticists" are increasingly being hired by Global 2000 organizations to link mobile robots (mobile computers) into existing IT systems.



Compared with other minimally invasive surgery approaches, robot-assisted surgery gives the surgeon better control over the surgical instruments and a better view of the surgical site. Surgeons no longer have to stand throughout the surgery and do not tire as quickly. Hand tremors are filtered out by the robot's computer software. The surgical robot can continuously be used by rotating surgery teams.



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