Just Released: "Google in Mobile Marketing"

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Google's mobile advertising business continues to fuel impressive growth for the online search engine pioneer. Google has much at stake in the worldwide shift from desktop advertising to mobile advertising. The company has taken various measures to brace for the shift. It acquired mobile-related corporate vehicles, notably Android (2005), YouTube (2006), DoubleClick (2007), AdMob (2009) and Motorola Mobility (2012), and launched mobile marketing tools like the Google Playbook (2013).
This research addresses the following:
Competitive Landscape: The current shape of the mobile advertising landscape and Google's fit within it. Google's current strategies: How has its strategy paid off and who are the biggest competitor's to Google in mobile advertising.
Advertising Products: Google's current advertising products. What's next for Google's product strategy (i.e., in-app advertising, search advertising).
Strategic Direction: Google's strategy in light of other mobile advertising powerhouses entering the landscape. How Facebook and Apple's strategies differ from Google's
Recent Happenings: Recent strategic moves Google has made to grow its market share in mobile advertising. How Facebook and Apple countered Google's strategy. Relevant recent events that have occurred affecting Google's strategy (i.e., MMA standardizations of mobile ads)
Recommendations for Marketers: What marketers need to do to optimize their spending with Google, Facebook, and others. What is the best strategy for advertising buyers in the next five years.
Target Audience:
- Competitors to Google: Any company that either already has or is contemplating a competing line-of-business, application, product, service, etc.
- Investor Community: Investment banks, private equity, venture capital, angel fund investors, and any other entity seeking to invest in any venture that is impacted (positively or negatively) by Google
- Small Companies and Start-up's: Any small company or start-up that has a new idea or business that could be impacted (positively or negatively) by Google
- Others: Google continues to expand in depth and breadth of product areas and influence throughout many industries including search, media, communications, content, telephony, applications, and more. Google Market Intelligence provides a competitive advantage and insights for subscribers.
