Just Released: "Health and Wellness in Germany"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Health and Wellness in Germany", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Slight economic recovery in 2011 and 2012 supported the growth of health and wellness food and beverages. Consumers' confidence in spending strengthened, concerns about the maintenance of personal health through a wholesome diet gained importance once again, and consumers displayed a growing willingness to pay premium prices for healthier products. Health and wellness food and beverages accordingly registered solid volume growth. Value growth was also supported by manufacturers' successful...
Euromonitor International's Health and Wellness in Germany report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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