New Construction market report from Markets and Markets: "Heavy Construction Equipment Market: By Types (Earthmoving, Material Handling, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Others), Application Areas (Infrastructure, Commercial, Residential), and Geography - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Heavy construction equipment is a critical tool for construction activities. They form the backbone of any construction project by reducing human effort and time. Heavy construction equipment has contributed to the rapid development of infrastructure for the development of economies globally. Heavy construction equipment comes in different types that include Earth moving equipment (Excavators, Loaders, Backhoe, Graders/Motor Graders, and Others), Material handling equipment (Cranes, Telescopic Handlers, and Others), Construction vehicles (Dumpers, Tippers), and other heavy construction equipment (Compactors & Road Rollers, Pavers/Asphalt Finishers, and Others). Heavy construction equipment grows at a steady pace globally due to increasing population, technological developments, and infrastructural developments in emerging markets.
The global heavy construction market is segmented on the basis of their application areas that include infrastructure, commercial buildings, and residential buildings. Secondly, the global heavy construction market is also segmented on the basis of types of equipment such as earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, heavy construction vehicles, and other heavy construction equipment. Lastly, the market is segmented on the basis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South & Central America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Each segment has been analyzed with respect to its market trends, growth trends and future prospects. The data has been analyzed from 2011 to 2018, and all quantitative data regarding segmentation is mentioned in terms of value ($million).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Huge market with estimated global revenue of $195.0 billion by 2018
The global heavy construction equipment market is expected to reach $195.0 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2013 to 2018. The critical factors responsible for growth of the heavy construction equipment market include a continuous increase in demand for new infrastructure, increase in the demand for residential buildings due to growing population, high construction and public infrastructural growth especially in emerging markets. The key concerns in the industry pertain to the high cost of heavy construction equipment.
Heavy Construction Equipment Market: By Revenue,
2012 - 2018
Heavy Construction Equipment Market
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Construction in Kuwait - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in Australia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in Singapore - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in Spain - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in Ireland - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Construction in Poland - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in South Africa - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in Turkey - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in Italy - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Construction in the UK - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016