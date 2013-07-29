Just Released : Hispanic Consumers and Financial Services - US - July 2013

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Hispanic Consumers and Financial Services - US - July 2013” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Engaging with underbanked Hispanics is not a one-off process. Hispanics who do begin using banking products need to be convinced of their ongoing value in order to stay engaged. In addition, Hispanics who do use some banking products can always be educated about other products that they might not be utilizing to their maximum benefit. Marketers can target specific Hispanic goals to tap into Hispanic optimism that is both engrained in the culture but also growing with the economic recovery.
Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Consumer survey data
Advertising creative
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
Executive Summary
Underserved Hispanic market presents untapped opportunity
Figure 1: Incidence of banking and investment product usage, by race/Hispanic origin, October 2011-November 2012
Nearly one-third of Hispanic consumers are underbanked
Figure 2: Percentage of population that is unbanked/underbanked consumers, by race/Hispanic origin, 2011
Figure 3: Level of optimism about household financial situation, by race/Hispanic origin, 2007-12
More than 70% of Hispanics are without a retirement plan
Figure 4: Incidence of retirement savings plan ownership, Hispanics by income, March 2013
Hispanics approaching retirement lack funds
Figure 5: Reasons for not having a retirement plan, Hispanics without a retirement plan by age, March 2013
Buying home, paying debt, and saving are top goals
Figure 6: Financial goals over the next two to three years, Hispanics overall, March 2013
Hispanics seek financial information from friends/family
Figure 7: Sources used for financial information, Hispanics overall, March 2013
What we think
