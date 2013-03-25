Just Released: "HNWI Asset Allocation in Poland 2012"

Fast Market Research recommends "HNWI Asset Allocation in Poland 2012" from WealthInsight, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- This report provides the latest asset allocations of Polish HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocation of Polish HNWIs to 2017 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.
Key Highlights
- There are just over 28,400 HNWIs in Poland in 2012. These HNWIs hold US$139 billion in wealth which equates to 16% of total individual wealth held in the country.
- In 2012, equities were the largest asset class for HNWIs in Poland (31% of total HNWI assets), followed by business interests (24.8%), real estate (19.0%), fixed income (14.3%), cash (6.8%) and alternatives (4.6%).
- Business interest and fixed-income products recorded the strongest growth over the review period, driven by new business formation and a movement to safer asset classes. Equities and real estate registered the weakest performance.
- Over the forecast period, alternatives are expected to be the top-performing asset class for HNWIs, followed by equities and real estate. As a result, there will be a movement away from cash and towards alternatives.
- As of 2012, HNWI liquid assets amounted to US$23 billion, representing approximately 16.3% of the wealth holdings of Polish HNWIs.
- WealthInsight’s research showed that in 2012, 36% of Polish HNWIs have second homes abroad. The largest destinations for these homes include Geneva, Zurich, Paris and London.
- At the end of 2012, Polish HNWIs held 30.6% (US$42 billion) of their wealth outside of Poland, which is well above the norm for worldwide HNWIs of between 20% and 30%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Independent market sizing of Polish HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2012
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
