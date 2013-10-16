Just Released: "Home and Garden in the United Kingdom"

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Home and Garden in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- In 2012, home and garden continues to be affected by the impact of the economic recession on consumer spending. The housing market, which remains flat, contributes to keeping consumer confidence low. This economic climate is affecting sales of the category, causing the purchase of big ticket items and the implementation of expensive refurbishment projects at home to be postponed to better times by most consumers. Nevertheless, the persistence of the recessive economic climate has given...
Euromonitor International's Home and Garden in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
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Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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