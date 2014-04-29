Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Care in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- With economic recovery back on track in the United Arab Emirates, the home care market benefited from stronger consumer confidence and growing work opportunities, driving higher numbers of expatriates into the country. The political instability within other Middle Eastern as well as European countries also contributed to this growth. As a result, the real estate market saw a rising number of apartments and villas. Furthermore, developers recommenced construction, which was put on hold during...
Euromonitor International's Home Care in United Arab Emirates market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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