Just Released: "Home Improvement in Japan"

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- The DIY environment in Japan is underdeveloped compared to other global markets. The key reasons for this are low home ownership in Japan and the fact that homes are often located in very densely populated areas, thus making noisy DIY projects unpleasant for neighbours. Around 61% of overall households are actually owned by their inhabitants. Home ownership in Japan is much lower than in the US or the UK. In terms of density, there are 343 people to every one square kilometre, according to 2010...
Euromonitor International's Home Improvement in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
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Product coverage: Bathroom and Sanitaryware, Electrical Supplies, Floor Covering, Hand Tools, Hardware, Home Paint, Kitchen Sinks, Other Home Improvement, Power Tools, Wall Covering.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Improvement market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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- Home Improvement in North America
- Home Improvement Retailing in Asia-Pacific: Market Guide to 2016
- Home Improvement and Gardening Suppliers in Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Home Improvement Retailing in Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Home Improvement Retailing in Emerging Markets: Market Guide to 2016
- Home Improvement and Gardening Suppliers in Asia-Pacific: Market Guide to 2016
- Home Improvement Retailing in G20 Countries: Market Guide to 2016