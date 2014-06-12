New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- The rise of electricity rates in May 2013 and water rates in January 2013 had a major impact on the category. Consumers became highly aware of energy efficiency and economic water consumption. City administrations gave discounts to water-economical consumers as an incentive to make efforts to save. In addition, consumers became more aware of the significant potential savings in investing in an energy efficient washing machine. This had a major effect on the category since automatic washing machines accounted for almost 74% of the home laundry appliance in volume terms.
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Competitive Landscape
Tadiran Holdings Ltd led the category in 2013 thanks to its 20% volume share in automatic washing machines. Tadiran offers two leading and well-known brands, AEG and Crystal. Since replacement cycles for home laundry appliances lengthened up to 10 years, consumers seek to purchase a familiar brand. BSH Ltd followed with 16% in home laundry appliance sales and 18% in automatic washing machines with global brands Bosch and Siemens. BSH marketed these washing machines as very efficient and technologically advanced.
Industry Prospects
The national energy efficiency program campaigns are intended to continue throughout the beginning of the forecast period. This will further incentivise consumers to invest in energy and water efficient washing machines. The significant saving potential is shown to the consumers via advertising and company marketing and the rising awareness will drive sales. On the other hand, replacement cycles for relatively new laundry appliances will lengthen and therefore, the sales growth is expected to slow down.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Home Laundry Appliances industry in Israel with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Home Laundry Appliances industry in Israel, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Home Laundry Appliances in Israel market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Home Laundry Appliances in Israel?
- What are the major brands in Israel?
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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