Just Released: "Hot Drinks in Bosnia-Herzegovina"

Fast Market Research recommends "Hot Drinks in Bosnia-Herzegovina" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Volume sales of hot drinks declined during the review period, mainly due to a decrease in those of coffee. The trend was driven by changes in the consumer base: young consumers are increasingly interested in instant varieties, on-trade and healthier alternatives. Furthermore, consumers have less free time for coffee drinking as pace of life in the country continues to increase. Value growth remained positive as hot drinks prices grew, driven by growing raw material and energy prices.
Euromonitor International's Hot Drinks in Bosnia-Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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