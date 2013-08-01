Just Released : House Building UK 2013 at MarketResearchReports.biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “House Building UK 2013” to its database
Executive Summary
TABLE OF CONTENT
Executive Summary
Introduction
Definitions
Methodology
Abbreviations
Market Positioning
UK Economy
Overview
Inflation
Interest Rates
House Prices
Consumer Spending
Market Factors
Figure 1: Home Ownership in Great Britain, 1991-2011
Figure 2: Residential Property Transactions in the UK, 2007-2012
Figure 3: Percentage of House Type in Total New Housing Starts in Great Britain, 2007-12
Market Size and Trends
Market Size and Trends
Chapter Summary
Market Size
Figure 4: Development of Housing Construction Activity in Great Britain, 2008-2012
Figure 5: Analysis of house Building Output, 2005-2013
Market Segmentation
Figure 6: Analysis of New Public Housing Construction Output in Great Britain, 2008-2012
Figure 7: Public Housing Starts and Completions in the UK, 2008-2012
Figure 8: Analysis of Private Housing Construction Output in Great Britain, 2008-2012
Figure 9: Private New Housing Starts and Completions in the UK, 2008-2012
North East England
Figure 10: Analysis of House Building Activity in the North East of England, 2008-2012
Figure 11: Analysis of House Building Completions in the North East of England, by Local Authority, 2009-2013
Yorkshire & Humberside
Figure 12: Analysis of House Building Activity in Yorkshire & Humberside, 2008-2012
Figure 13: Analysis of House Building Completions in Yorkshire & Humberside, by Local Authority, 2009-2013
East Midlands
Figure 14: Analysis of House Building Activity in the East Midlands, 2008-2012
Figure 15: Analysis of House Building Completions in the East Midlands, by Local Authority, 2009-2013
East of England
Figure 16: Analysis of House Building Activity in the East of England, 2008-2012
Figure 17: Analysis of House Building Completions in the East of England, by Local Authority, 2009-2013
South East England
Figure 18: Analysis of House Building Activity in South East England, 2008-2012
Figure 19: Analysis of House Building Completions in South East England, by Local Authority, 2009-2013
London
Figure 20: Analysis of House Building Activity in London, 2008-2012
Figure 21: Analysis of House Building Completions in London, by Borough, 2009-2013
South West England
Figure 22: Analysis of House Building Activity in South West England, 2008-2012
Figure 23: Analysis of House Building Completions in South West England, by Local Authority, 2009-2013
West Midlands
Figure 24: Analysis of House Building Activity in the West Midlands, 2008-2012
Figure 25: Analysis of House Building Completions in the West Midlands, by Local Authority, 2009-2013
North West England
Figure 26: Analysis of House Building Activity in North West England, 2008-2012
Figure 27: Analysis of House Building Completions in North West England, by Local Authority, 2009-2013
Wales
Figure 28: Analysis of House Building Activity in Wales, 2008-2012
Scotland
Figure 29: Analysis of House Building Activity in Scotland, 2008-2012
